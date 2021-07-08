Tunisia: Tataouine-Covid-19 - Six More Deaths and 347 Infected People

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in the governorate of Tataouine announced on Wednesday that six people have died from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in the region to 296.

Also 347 more cases of infection by the virus have been reported, bringing the number of positive cases in the governorate to 7,274 since the epidemic broke out.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows 120 cases in Tataouine-North, 108 cases in Tataouine-South, 50 cases in Ghomrassen, 24 cases in Remada, 16 cases in Smâr, 12 cases in Béni Mhira, 9 cases in Dehiba and 8 cases in Bir Lahmer.

According to the same source, 14 COVID patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital of Tataouine, 4 to the local hospital of Remada and 3 to the local hospital of Ghomrassen.