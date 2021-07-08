West Africa: Rwandans in West Africa Celebrate Liberation Day

Rwandans living in different countries of West Africa celebrated the 27th Liberation Day which was celebrated on July 4.

Organized by the Rwandan embassy in Senegal, the virtual celebration brought together participants from Rwanda, Sénégal, Mali, Gambia, Guinée-Bissau and Cabo Verde.

Jean-Pierre Karabaranga, Rwanda's Ambassador in Senegal and accredited to different West African countries demonstrated the liberation journey that was waged by RPA-Inkotanyi who stopped 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that killed over one million lives.

He explained that the liberation struggle was founded on the fact that ex-regime had inculcated discrimination among Rwandans both in the country and those who had been forced into exile.

Karabaranga urged Rwandans, particularly the youth, to rise to the occasion by contributing to national development and sustaining achievements that have been registered by the liberation heroes.

"We have achieved a lot after 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The tremendous achievements mean good leadership that gives value to the entire population without discrimination. Rwandans in the diaspora should play their role in developing their nation based on the good leadership by President Kagame," he said.

Major Joseph Niyongabo Kabanda from Rwanda Defence Force (RDB) who participated in the liberation celebration event told participants that patriotism is the engine that powers soldiers to fight for their countries.

He reiterated that liberating the country was triggered by the persecution that Rwandans faced due to bad leadership that exiled some while those who remained in the country continued to be tortured and denied their rights.

"Therefore they paid the sacrifice to ensure Rwandans regain their rights. This mission has been achieved thanks to the RPA despite the cost of lives of some RPA members during the liberation war," he said.

RPA was the army wing of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

Abdallah Utumatwishima, a commissioner at RPF-Inkotanyi, which is also the ruling party, said that the part was built with a mission to foster unity among Rwandans.

He urged the youth to learn from the exemplary army that liberated the country fuelled by values such as patriotism, sacrifice and hard work.

Aissata TALL SALL, Foreign Affairs Minister in Senegal said that Rwanda's liberation day should be a lesson to all Rwandans and the whole Africa.

Foreign Affairs Ministers of Mali and Guinée-Bissau who participated in the event committed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between their respective countries and Rwanda, which they both said was "a good model."