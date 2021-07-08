Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda to Import More Medical Oxygen Plants to Boost Production

Rwanda will spend over Rwf4 billion (approximately $4 million) to import oxygen plants to increase local production as the country battles a recent spike in coronavirus infections that are leading to hospitalisation.

Officials say the current oxygen capacity is sufficient, but the government is acquiring more capacity to avoid a shortage if cases continue to rise.

"At the moment we have enough oxygen but we are importing more oxygen plants...the government decided to buy plants...this week new ones will be in the country.

"The plan is that if, for example, a hospital caring for critical coronavirus cases uses 200 oxygen cylinders per day, we at least reserve 300 for that particular hospital..." Pie Harerimana, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Medical Supplies (RMS), told The EastAfrican.

As of September 2020, the country had seven functional public oxygen plants that produce approximately 7,000 cylinders (50L) per month with the total maximum oxygen production capacity of the functioning public oxygen plants estimated at 355 cylinders (50L) per day or approximately 10,800 cylinders per month.

The oxygen plants are supplied by Oxymat, Inmatec, Airsep, Craft and Amico.

The government imposed a partial lockdown on July 1. Covid-19 cases have continued to rise with active cases increasing to 15,397 up from 12,194 while patients in need of critical condition have increased to 57 as of July 6 up from 37 recorded on July 1. The total number of deaths has also increased to 491 up from 448.