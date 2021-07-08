Liberia: 'No Vaccines in Storage'

Dr. Karteh says

Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Karteh says no vaccines in storage here, but health officials are trying to collect vaccines that were previously given to different counties where residents were unwilling to be vaccinated to redistribute them and administer a second dose in Montserrado County where the usage has increased.

"So where we are now is the fact that we have in our storage, we do not have any vaccine now in our storage," Dr. Karteh said during a live talk show on OK FM Wednesday, 7 July in Monrovia.

"But what we are doing, because we have distributed the vaccines to other counties and so forth, we are going through and trying to check what is left in those counties because we need to collect them and where we have people willing to take the vaccines now to give it to them," he continued.

He informed the public that health officials do not want the vaccines to expire and so they are looking at doing redistribution in areas like Montserrado County where the usage has increased.

The Chief Medical Officer stated that the public will be informed about where they can go to get their second dose, adding that a first dose will not be given for now.

Last week Dr. Karteh said the country was expecting 96,000 anti - Coronavirus vaccines latest this week, amid the resurgence of the third wave of the virus here.

"[Fortunately] for us, we may be getting our consignment of vaccine latest next week. We should get about 96,000. But besides the 96,000 we are expected to get additional vaccines through the AU [African Union] system, we should be [getting] another vaccine and with the European Union too, we are working with them to get the additional vaccine," he said Wednesday, 30 June.

Providing an update on the Coronavirus cases in Liberia, Dr. Karteh said the country's present cumulative coronavirus case is now 4, 991, out of which 121 new cases were recorded as of 6 July 2021.

He continued that just within this week, Liberia's cumulative death is 135, and 47 recoveries on Tuesday alone, 5 July, which brings to a total of 2,516 recoveries since coronavirus broke out here.

According to Dr. Karteh, there were 47 persons at the treatment unit as of Tuesday this week of whom 39 were oxygen-dependent, detailing further that there are also a little over 300 persons that are going through home-based care.

He said Grand Kru and River Gee are the only two counties that are still standing, while the rest of the 13 counties are in response to Coronavirus. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/vaccine-shortage.