Liberia: Monie Captan Appointed LEC Board Chair

7 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

As Weah withdraws Dr. Slewion's nomination

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Mr. Monie Ralph Captan as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Mr. Captan was appointed early Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by the president, and the Executive Mansion says his appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Captan is a foreign Liberian Foreign Minister who served during the regime of former President Charles Ghanakay Taylor. In recent years he also served as the Chief Executive Officer at the Millennium Challenge Account - Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Weah has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Michael Slewion who was nominated as Director-General of the National Commission on Higher Education on 14 June 2021. The Executive Mansion says President Weah will nominate a new head of the entity subsequently.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X