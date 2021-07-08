Liberia: Monie Captan Appointed LEC Board Chair

As Weah withdraws Dr. Slewion's nomination

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Mr. Monie Ralph Captan as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Mr. Captan was appointed early Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by the president, and the Executive Mansion says his appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Captan is a foreign Liberian Foreign Minister who served during the regime of former President Charles Ghanakay Taylor. In recent years he also served as the Chief Executive Officer at the Millennium Challenge Account - Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Weah has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Michael Slewion who was nominated as Director-General of the National Commission on Higher Education on 14 June 2021. The Executive Mansion says President Weah will nominate a new head of the entity subsequently.