Liberia: Incident Management System Tours Counties

The Incident Management System (IMS) at the Ministry of Health has begun strategic county tours aimed at engaging counties' leaderships for their rapid response and involvement in the fight against the COVID-19, which has paralyzed the global health system.

According to a release from the IMS, the engagement with local political leaders is geared towards ensuring their involvement in the response and coordination with the incident command structure at county levels.

The release says an orientation meeting held in the port city of Buchanan over the weekend gathered political stakeholders, including Representatives, County Health Officers (CHTs) County Superintendents, and members of the joint Security from River Cess and Grand Bassa Counties.

Explaining the importance of the tour, Mr. Abraham Nyenswah, Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) Manager said the orientation meeting is meant to abreast political stakeholders of their roles and responsibilities.

He said when stakeholders in the country are orientated with IMS' command; they will take a rightful decision in the enforcement of masks wearing and other preventive measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

The release also notes that as a way of building coordination and corporation between both the IMS and stakeholders, the meeting provided fundamental principles of incident management to be used as guidance for their respective command.

When it comes to discharging function in the IMS, Mr. Nyenswah disclosed that decisions are made through the incident command system--not only a single institution including the County Health Team or Internal Affairs Ministry can take action without consultation with the body.

He appealed to political leaders to make use of the needed resources available and trust the technicians for the full implementation of the IMS, and at the same time urged all political leaders to collectively work together in the interest of the state.

For his part, River Cess COVID-19 Incident command System Head, Dr. Joseph Topoe discouraged the existence of the COVID-19 vaccine, terming it as a "myth".

"People should not believe that there is a vaccine or cure for this virus. This is just a complete myth. No one should lie to you that there exists any vaccine of the virus," he stressed.

Making a special statement on behalf of the political stakeholders, Grand Bassa County Superintendent for Development, Flee A. Glay thanked IMS for the meeting and asked the team to always invite stakeholders to such orientation for the dissemination of Coronavirus awareness messages to the Liberian populace.

He called on political stakeholders as well as all well-meaning Liberians to corporate with health authorities in order to contain the spread of the virus.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/covid-19-attacks-13-counties.