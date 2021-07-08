Tanzania: Stakeholders' Role in Promotion of Quality Education Highlighted

PROVISION of quality education is not a one-man operation to be facilitated by government alone but rather, key stakeholders also have a big role to play in ensuring that the levels of education are promoted to go along with the changing world.

These two sides are inseparable and when they work abreast. People are likely to experience changes and as they usually say, education is a pillar to development meaning that no country can advance if her people are uneducated.

Tanzania is therefore not lagging behind when it comes to attracting more stakeholders to venture into the education sector and provide a helping hand in making sure that the desire to attain quality education is concerned.

For instance, the government gave a green light to free education to primary and secondary school students, a step which was wholeheartedly welcomed by Tanzanians and this has led to an increase in the number of school goers.

The government issued Circular 5 on November 27, 2015 which implements the Education and Training Policy 2014 and directs public bodies to ensure that secondary education is free for all children. This includes the removal of all forms of fees and contributions. The Circular reads: "Provision of free education means pupils or students will not pay any fee or other contributions that were being provided by parents or guardians before the release of new circular."

But free education alone is not enough and here is where the name of quality education comes in thereby compelling various stakeholders to come on board and lend a helping hand where necessary.

This is exactly what drove the renowned Tanzania Education Network (TenMet) to organize a constructive three-day first international quality education conference which was held recently in Dar es Salaam.

The conference which unfolded under the theme Collective Accountability for Financing Quality Education: Re- Imagining Quality Education simply brought together key partners in the education sector under one umbrella to discuss and find some long-lasting solutions to problems encountering this essential sector.

The guest of honor was the former president Jakaya Kikwete who opened the conference and gave a moving remark on the trend of education and some of the steps his administration took to make sure that Tanzania was not left behind in this sector. He emphasized that serious investment should be made in the education sector by making sure that close follow ups are made across the country so that no child is left behind in accessing good and quality education.

"In order to succeed in this important sector, there are many things which need to be taken into consideration including making sure that proper investment is readily available. "It is the responsibility of the government to take a leading role in financing the education sector but support from development partners is also crucial because the government alone cannot achieve this," Dr. Kikwete said.

He added that finance alone is not a guarantee of attaining success in education but rather there must also be a deliberate effort to improve performance to the key players in the education sector.

"There should be a strong desire to embrace science and technology by ensuring that all schools are connected to the internet to simplify teaching and learning. "You may recall that during the Covid19 pandemic, schools were closed meaning that children were not learning at all especially in developing countries but in developed nations, due to advancement of science and technology, online classes continued," he said.

Again, the former head of state, narrated that the issue of inclusiveness in accessing education should be highly emphasized such that nobody should be left behind. Earlier on the day, Sweden Ambassador to Tanzania, Anders Sjaberg insisted that education helps to unlock many opportunities to people as such, there is no way one can ignore its potential.

"For us, we will continue to work abreast with the government of Tanzania and other concerned partners as far as promoting education is known," said the envoy.

He also commended the government for introducing free education policy to assure access to education to many people while insisting that efforts should be made to solve the problem of teachers to pupil ratio. A quality education provides the outcomes needed for individuals, communities, and societies to prosper.

It allows schools to align and integrate fully with their communities and access a range of services across sectors designed to support the educational development of their students. Three key pillars support a quality education ensuring access to quality teachers, providing use of quality learning tools and professional development, and the establishment of safe and supportive quality learning environments.

After 3 days of dialogue, the stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular SDG 4, and its recognition of education as a fundamental human right, and life transformation tool.

They recognized the need, urgency to provide inclusive, equitable quality education for all from early childhood care, education through compulsory schooling, youth and adult learning, and education, including tertiary education and lifelong learning.

Stakeholders said sharing the redefinition of quality education in its holistic form, which embodies a number of workable concepts to ensure access to and participation in quality learning opportunities for all children and young people, respecting rights and valuing leaving no one behind.

From the three days of reflections, they noted that financing quality education requires concerted and joint efforts by the government and all other stakeholders.

Clearly, there was recognition of the strong political will to support quality education, in the country; however, slow progress is noted in areas such as inadequate financing, On his part, TenMet National Coordinator Mr Ochola Wayoga mentioned the challenges associated with rapid technological innovations and changes that do not march with the pace of education adaptability.

In line with the ongoing political will to make education relevant for young boys, girls and youths in Tanzania, we call for a major transformation of the education sector.

"We call for a reform on education and training policy to ensure the realization of a world where all children, youth are empowered with the relevant knowledge, skills and competency to become productive citizens and compete in the global labor market and realize their full social economic and cultural potentials in their societies," he said.

He commends the government's efforts about the commitment to fee free basic education and cooperate with them to ensure the quality of teaching and learning environment and education bring positive outcomes. Elaborating that, they agreed on key actions to strengthen the quality of education by strengthening collaboration and recognizing the critical role of civil society in ensuring the right to education for all.

Also, the stakeholders recommended the government to review and Implement the competency-based curriculum that will enable school knowledge to march demands of job markets, address teaching of languages of instructions, and review assessment to become competency based.

Furthermore, the government urged to continue invest in modern science and technology (ICT) to ensure school connectivity and access to ensure continued learning among children and address the digital divide among rural schools.

Invest in teachers training and development, offer motivation packages, and build capacity of teachers on competencybased teaching and ICT literacy On her part, CAMFED Tanzania's National Director Ms Lydia Wilbard said as a country with sufficient resources the cost of quality education we ask not to leave anyone. CAMFED is a pan-African movement, revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered.

She said in an effort to ensure the government achieves quality education; stakeholders in partnership with the government should not leave behind special groups to improve the environment for children in the system.

Femina Hip Mobilization and Outreach Manager, Ms Nashivai Mollel said they have been good partners of TenMet in education by doing various programmes to help mainly girl students who encounter several challenges that hinder them from achieving their dreams. They have been collaborating with other stakeholders including training teachers and equipping them with new technology, as it is an important factor in improving education.

Tanzania Education Network is a national network of non-state actors in education by 39 NGOs. The core objective is to work and link with other actors in education to influence policies and practices on basic education for all in the country in a collective and informed manner.