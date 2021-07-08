Tanzania: Tanzanite Activities to Go Under One Roof

ALL Tanzanite-related dealings will from this Saturday be conducted at Mirerani hills at the expense of mineral trading hubs located in Arusha in Manyara regions.

The move seeks to spur income generating activities in the precious gemstone's hotbed, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The Premier, who was speaking here shortly after inaugurating the Magufuli Tanzanite Center, couldn't hide his surprise over the destitution that has greeted residents of Mirerani Hills, even with the wealth of Tanzanite gemstones deposits in the area.

"It is high time that Mirerani lives up to its billing, the value of the precious gemstones found here is a contrast with the welfare and the economy of this area," observed the PM.

Mr Majaliwa tasked the Permanent Secretary in the Minerals Ministry Prof Simon Msanjila to amend a regulation that would see Tanzanite trading solely done at Mirerani hills.

"Tanzanite valuation and other processes should be done here, and this entails at opening up Export Processing Zones (EPZ) that would see investors trooping here," he elaborated.

He further directed the Simanjiro District Executive Director (DED), Yefred Myenzi to allocated plots for potential investors in the EPZA.

According to the Premier Majaliwa, it was easier to spur economic activities in the area if only all Tanzanite related activities would only be confined to Mirerani hills.

"It is of no point of having such a parameter wall when a great deal of Mirerani residents is languishing in poverty."

In the same vein, the Prime Minister said that the government will install special scanners at Mirerani to address 'indecent inspection' among women and men when leaving the pits.

The Premier said the government was aware of the concerns raised by Tanzanite dealers; some were touched in compromising ways, much to their upset.

Earlier, Prof Msanjila told the Prime Minister that the Magufuli Tanzanite Center was built at a cost of 1.35bn/-.

The center, which serves as One Stop Center for Tanzanite dealers was constructed by SUMA-JKT, the income generating arm of the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) was completed in February, last year and houses a number of facilities such a conference center, an immigration office, banks, police stations and Tanzania Revenue Authority Office (TRA).