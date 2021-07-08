Nigeria: Help! Baby Timileyin Needs N200,000 to Offset Surgery Bills

One-year-old Adeife Timileyin is currently in dire need of N200, 000 to offset off his life-saving surgery bills.

Timileyin who was admitted last month at the Adenike Fadeyibi Hospital, Ayobo, was said to have suffered a medical condition, diagnosed as bilateral hydrocele, for over eight months.

According to Timileyin's mother, Mrs Yemilade Aladimehin, who discovered the condition when he was just two months old, the medical results showed that both scrotal sacs had excessive bilateral hydrocele with dilatation of the left inguinal canal by the fluid.

According to a medical report from the Arts Diagnostic Centre, signed by a Sonographer, C. Ernest, the right inguinal region is unremarkable while the left inguinal canal was widely opened due to excessive fluid.

While noting that the surgery has been successfully done last month, she pleaded that all they need is to clear off the balance of the bill.

The poor mother, a teacher said her husband abandoned them after the baby was diagnosed with the medical condition.

Yemiade said they only raised a fraction of the required N200,000. We are appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help save his life."

If you are touched by Timileyin, please send your donations to UBA account: 2202076218, Adeife Timileyin while the mother can be reached on 07031175856.

Vanguard News Nigeria