Uganda: I'm Ready to Retire, Museveni Tells Ruto

7 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has offered the biggest indication yet that he is ready when his current term of office expires in 2026.

He spoke on Tuesday, July 5, 2021, in Wakiso District in the outskirts of the country's capital Kampala, after laying a foundation stone for the multibillion Biological Drugs and mRNA Vaccine manufacturing facility.

Among those present was Deputy President William Ruto.

The 76-year old former guerrilla leader further noted his idea of retirement had been 'held back' by the creation of the East African Federation, plus what he termed as a centre of gravity in Africa

"Please you, people," he said.

"I want to go and look after my cows. Create a centre of gravity, I push you there, then I go and look after my cows. I am very glad that His Excellency Ruto and other Kenyan and East African leaders support this idea."

"In Arusha, they are now talking the same language of a confederation as the first step to the federation," he said.

According to the Nile Post, Museveni was responding to Ruto's observation that he owes other leaders the fruition of the East African Federation before he retires.

"You owe us a debt. Before you retire and if possible in the next two or three years, you owe us the fruition of the EA federation. We are here as leaders and citizens of East Africa to support you and other leaders in the region to eliminate barriers that impede trade, investment, labour and people working together," Ruto said.

Museveni has ruled Uganda for 35-years non-stop, ever since he shot his way to State House in a rebellion that outlasted former presidents Idi Amin, Milton Obote and Yusuf Lule.

He has on two occasions benefitted from a change in the constitution, to alter the presidential term and age limits, so as to extend his stay in power. He is currently serving his sixth term in office.

