Swaziland: King Mswati & I - the Monarch of Eswatini Might Still Need to Learn the Lessons From SimCity

analysis

Sometimes you get to know a king and you wonder what he is really thinking. And sometimes you wonder what that conversation would be like years later. Thirty years ago I did, and I still do.

"I know what my people are thinking tonight

As home through the shadows they wander

Everyone smiling in secret delight

They stare at the castle and ponder

Whenever the wind blows this way

You can almost hear everyone say

I wonder what the king is doing tonight?

What merriment is the king pursuing tonight?

The candles at the court, they never burned as bright

I wonder what the king is up to tonight?"

-- I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, from Camelot by Lerner and Loewe.

In 1987, my family and I were returning to Swaziland (now Eswatini) when our time in Japan had drawn to its conclusion. Swaziland had been very good to us a decade earlier. It had permitted my wife and me to get married there in 1976 when South Africa's laws made it impossible to even attempt such a marriage.

But right over the border, the Swazi authorities had allowed us to get married although we were not...