Mauritius: Keeping Mauritius Clean Is the Responsibility of Each Citizen, States Minister Ramano

press release

The cleanliness and embellishment of Mauritius is not only Government's and the private sector's responsibility but concerns each and every citizen of the country. In this context, a cleaning and awareness campaign will kick off on Saturday 10 July 2021 on the public beach of Pointe-aux-Piments in the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, and Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, made this announcement, today, during a press conference at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina, in Port Louis.

The Vice President of l'Association des Hȏteliers et Restaurateurs de l'Ile Maurice (AHRIM), Mr Desiré Elliah; the Chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), Mr Nilen Vencatasamy; and the Director of the Tourism Authority, Mr Lindsay Morvan, were also present at the conference.

Minister Ramano highlighted that the objective of the campaign is to firstly, encourage Mauritians to act as responsible and environmentally conscious citizens by not engaging in activities that will cause any form of pollution and secondly, to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the natural beauty of the country.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping the environment clean with the upcoming opening of frontiers and the need to give tourists a much better experience in the country. A series of activities including several days of cleaning of coastal areas, public beaches and tourist sites will be carried out with the joint collaboration of various authorities during this cleanup campaign, he indicated.

The Minister pointed out that planet Earth is being drastically polluted by the irresponsible actions of mankind adding that one major consequence of the alarming trend of increasing forms of pollution is waste management. He reiterated Government's commitment to promote a clean and healthy environment and emphasised that safeguarding the nature is at the core of his Ministry's agenda.

For his part, Mr Vencatasamy underlined that COVID-19 has encouraged the tourism sector to focus not only on resilience, but also on the interconnection between the various stakeholders. This clean up and awareness campaign, he indicated, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Tourism, the MTPA, and AHRIM, with the collaboration of local authorities, districts and villages, the European Union delegation as well as the National Youth Environment Council.

The Vice President of AHRIM stressed that this campaign is a national emergency and that it is only together that chances for a successful reopening and revival of the tourism and economic sector will be optimised.

On the other hand, Mr Morvan recalled that the Tourism Authority has among its objectives the maintenance and cleaning of some of the tourist sites throughout the country. Following preliminary discussions with concerned parties, the Tourism Authority has joined this tremendous national drive and will contribute to the logistics and facilities needed for July 10 and other dates recommended in this campaign, he added.

The Clean up and Awareness Campaign

As part of this initiative, the coast of Mauritius has been divided into several priority clean-up areas, and to date, four clean-up days during which participants will be involved in specific clean-up actions in their areas are on the agenda. They are:

10 July, 2021: the area from Balaclava to Grand Bay;

29 July, 2021: the designated sites of the coastal regions around the country and some tourist sites;

18 September, 2021: designed sites of the coastal regions around the island and 4 islets;

29 October, 2021: designed sites in the coastal regions and some tourist sites.

In order to further raise the awareness of citizens as well as beach and tourist site operators, signboards outlining the impact of waste on the environment and good practices to fight against environmental violations will be mounted at the designed sites. In addition, new garbage cans will be installed and existing ones will be refurbished as needed.