Mauritius: Minister Gobin Launches First Meeting of National Dialogue On Food Systems

press release

The first regional dialogue being held under the National Dialogue on Food Systems, in view of the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit, was launched, this afternoon, by the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, at the FAREI Model Farm at Flacq.

The initiative is a joint collaboration of the United Nations in Mauritius and the Ministry. The first regional dialogue will focus on planters and the challenges they are facing to ensure food security.

On the same occasion, the Minister handed over, this afternoon, vouchers and cheques to four beneficiaries of the Household Gardening Scheme, eight beneficiaries of the Sheltered Farming Scheme, and one beneficiary for the purchase of equipment.

In his address, the Minister underlined that the United Nations Food Systems Summit will focus on the need to work together to transform the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food.

The National Dialogue, he said, will enable all stakeholders to share their knowledge and ideas as to how to address the challenges with regard to Food Systems, and contribute to build a common position for the country. He pointed out that the National Dialogue will focus on various themes including crop plantation, livestock breeding and food processing.

He also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has alerted all countries about the importance of food security and self-sufficiency. As far as Mauritius is concerned, local food production, agro-processing production, and livestock breeding and fishing, remain our key pillars to ensure a sustainable future, he remarked.

Mr Maneesh Gobin pointed out that the costs for ocean and air freight products for cargo transportation have increased drastically, adding these have resulted in a rise in prices of imported products. The Minister further underscored the need to produce and consume locally instead of spending on imported products, which he said, will eventually contribute to the country's progress and economic growth.

He further encouraged local entrepreneurs to engage in food processing that will increase the products' shelf life, thus greatly extending food availability and accessibility to local consumers.

In addition, the Minister reiterated his unflinching support to the farmers' community and remarked that the Budget 2021-2022 makes provision for various schemes and facilities aimed at providing them the necessary assistance in their endeavors.

National Dialogue on Food Systems

The National Dialogue that kick started in Flacq will be held regionally, namely at on the 08 July 2021 at Wooton, on 12 July 2021 at Goodlands, and 14 July 2021 at Rivière des Anguilles. Within each locality, dialogues will build on the experience, knowledge, interest and initiatives of the stakeholders and encourage participants to share different perspective ways to address on food systems challenges.

Mauritius obtained from the United Nations a grant of Rs 1 million in the context of the preparations for the World Food Systems Summit 2021, which is scheduled for next September.