Tanzania: These Are the Regions Hit By Third Wave of Covid-19 Pandemic

8 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reminded Tanzanians to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing some of the regions that have so far been hit by the wave.

Speaking at Kibaigwa in Morogoro region on her way from Dodoma yesterday, President Samia expressed her shock upon seeing hundreds of maskless people .

Mentioning regions with Covid-19 patients she said, "This third wave is already in the country and there is nothing to hide. We have patients in Kagera, Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and even Dodoma."

"I have looked here just few people are wearing mask with their mouths closed and their noses a bit open. Therefore, I call upon everybody to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 as directed by health experts," she said.

She said in Dodoma, though the number of patients is small, reported cases should awaken citizens to be alert in order to prevent deaths, reported in other countries from starting to kill Tanzanians spontaneously.

President Samia encouraged wearing facial masks when they are at rallies to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

This comes a few days after she revealed on June 28, that there were over 100 patients in hospitals during her maiden press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam.

President Samia said 70 of the 100 patients were in critical condition.

Tanzania recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases since the third wave of the viral disease broke out across the globe.

It was the first time Tanzania had made Covid-19 statistics public since May 2020.

