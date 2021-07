Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday appointed João Baptista Domingos Quiosa, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to Ghana.

According to a press release issued by the President's office, João Baptista Domingos Quiosa replaces Augusto da Silva Cunha, who was appointed last May as Angola's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.