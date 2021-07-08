Nigeria: How We Recovered 43 Oil Wells From Rivers - Imo Govt

Owerri — The Imo state government yesterday named the areas it recovered 43 oil wells from Rivers State, saying that 22 oil wells were recovered from Mgbede Field in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area and 21 oil wells from the Akri Field in Oguta Local Government Area in Imo

The government disclosed to newsmen in Owerri, through the Senior Special Adviser, SSA, on Public Enlightenment, Stamford Nwokedi, while making some clarifications on the recovered oil wells.

He described the recovered oils wells as a boost to the revenue generation of the state. He added that with this development, that Imo has taken a stronger position in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to Nwokedi, the "22 oil wells were recovered from the Mgbede Field in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and 21 oil wells from the Akri Field in Oguta Local government area, with these 43 recovered Imo Oil Wells, Imo State is now the 4th largest oil producing State.

"We were before now a fringe member of the Niger Delta Development Commission. Imo State is now an assertive 4th in the rung; an authoritative member of the NDDC And every other month from now to perpetuity, much more revenue comes into Imo coffers."