Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 10 Thousand Infections Reported in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — A record 9,823 COVID-related fatalities from 27,198 conducted tests (incidence rate of 36.12%) and further 134 fatalities were reported on July 6, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

As such, the death count now stands at 15,735 and that of infections at 464,914.

Recoveries rose by 3,53, hitting 372,985.

The Tunis governorate logged on July 6 the highest number of deaths (23), followed by Bizert (15), Beja (13) and Nabeul (10).

The highest daily incidence rates were registered in Tataouine (52.9%), Siliana (50.1%), Gafsa (50%) and Kasserine (49.9%).