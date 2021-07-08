Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 10 Thousand Infections Reported in 24h

8 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A record 9,823 COVID-related fatalities from 27,198 conducted tests (incidence rate of 36.12%) and further 134 fatalities were reported on July 6, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

As such, the death count now stands at 15,735 and that of infections at 464,914.

Recoveries rose by 3,53, hitting 372,985.

The Tunis governorate logged on July 6 the highest number of deaths (23), followed by Bizert (15), Beja (13) and Nabeul (10).

The highest daily incidence rates were registered in Tataouine (52.9%), Siliana (50.1%), Gafsa (50%) and Kasserine (49.9%).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X