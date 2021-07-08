Cameroon: Vaccination Against Covid-19 - Senate Advocates Synergy for Success

The President of Senate invited Senators, local administrative and elected officials to actively get involved in the just launched new vaccination campaign.

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji has urged Senators that once they get back to their respective regions, they should work together with elected regional officials and local authorities to serve as relays and spokespersons to sensitise the population on the benefits of the vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic. Stating that the administration of the vaccine is free of charge, Marcel Niat Njifenji called on Cameroonians of vaccination age to respond positively and massively to the new vaccination campaign.

He spoke at the Senate House Chamber at the Yaounde Conference Centre on July 7, 2021 as he presided at the closing plenary sitting of the June 2021 ordinary session of the House. The event took place in the presence of cabinet ministers led by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute and other senior State dignitaries. He used the occasion to welcome the great success Cameroon recorded in Paris, on the occasion of the international bond issue of FCFA 450 billion intended largely to refinance the 2015 Eurobond. Stating that investors used the occasion to express their renewed confidence in the quality of Cameroon's signature, the Senate President urged government to pay more attention than ever to the quality of the country's debt, by effectively emphasising on the maturation of investment projects, prior to their eligibility for any external financing. Concerning the mobile stamp duty on the new ordinary passport, he called "on public authorities to take all appropriate measures to ensure that the promised quality and speed of service are effective such that the long queues in the immigration services and the bad practices decried by users will disappear for ever." Marcel Niat Njifenji equally called on government to "use the budgetary margins created by the increase in the 2021 budget by paying particular and sustained attention to the treatment of the domestic debt which concerns Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises which are essential levers for the growth of the national economy and the creation of jobs and wealth."

With regard to the security crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the Senate President exhorted the international community to continue to give full and unreserved support to the legitimate government in the fight against the so-called "secessionists" and called on government to continue to spare not efforts to work for the end of the crisis.

The June ordinary session of the Senate ended with the award of medals to Senators in an event still chaired by the Senate President. The medals ranged in the descending order of prominence from the Commander of the National Order of Valour, Officer of the Order Valour, Knight of the Order of Valour, Commander of the Order of Merit and Knight of the Order of Merit.