Tanzania: Did You Know? - It Is Easy and Possible to Invest in Tanzania?

7 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BEFORE coming to Tanzania to invest, you can visit Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) website www.tic.go.tz and see all flourishing areas to invest and trade in.

Tanzania has blooming opportunities in Tourism worth investing in and range from attractive tourist sites, research and scientific study areas that you can tap and make business.

The country has booming business opportunities in agriculture supported with vast arable land, favourable climate, which in turn supports all sorts of crops to grow.

This is an area a serious investor should take time to invest in. Tanzania has market in Real Estate a serious investor should exploit and make money.

The population and economy are growing, which means that demand for residential houses and business premises must be accommodated by one investing in real estate.

The country has all sorts of valuable minerals, which can be used in many industries as raw material, and with the fifth phase government stressing on industrialization, it is your turn as an investor to exploit the chance.

Tanzania infrastructures are growing to cope up with growing economies, population and industrialization, which in turn offer a good opportunity for a serious investor to exploit.

With all these among others, TIC has created a "one-stop center" transparent 'without oiling any hand' for investors to ease their investing procedures, where one would easily acquire permits, licenses, patent registration, and company registration under one roof.

KARIBU TANZANIA!

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X