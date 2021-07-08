Southern Africa: Cosafa Cup 2021 - Zimbabwe and Eswatini Media Packs

Six-time winners Zimbabwe will be hoping to add to their record haul of titles in this season's COSAFA Cup, but Eswatini are gunning for a maiden title in Southern Africa's regional showpiece competition.

Both will be they have a chance to achieve their aims, even though the competition will be fierce in what looks a very even field.

Ahead of their 2021 showing at the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18, we have put together all the facts and figures on their history in the competition.

Every match, every scorer, winning and losing streaks, and their record against each opponent since the competition was first played in 1997.

We will be releasing media packs for each of the 12 competing sides at this year's tournament between now and the start of the competition.