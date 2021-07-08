Liberia: Meet Nancy Dogbo - Liberia's First Female Serjeant-At-Arms

Monrovia — Nancy Dogbo commonly referred to as 'Kokoyah Queen' has gone down in the history as Liberia's first female serjeant-at-arms at the Legislature has worked for the past eight years in the human resource department.

Her transfer to the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Liberian Senate is the first time in the history of the legislature. Nancy in her new department is the only female amongst five males and will go down in the history of the legislature as the first female to set that record.

A Sergeant-at-Arms is an officer appointed by a deliberative body, usually a legislature, to keep order during its meetings.

According to her, during her eight years of service in the department of human resources, she has always harbored the intention to work in the department of serjeant-at-arms as a way of serving her country. She's aware that the greatest challenge will be the only woman working among men but assure that the condition will be cordial.

"I have always had the passion to serve my country. I want to be grateful to my former boss who welcome my request to take transferred," she said.

Nancy believes her commitment and sincerity as a staffer of the Legislature has landed the opportunity to work. She is a mother of three girls.

Sergeants could fight either as heavy to light cavalry, or as well-trained professional infantry, either spearmen or crossbowmen. Most notable medieval mercenaries fell into the 'sergeant' class, such as Flemish crossbowmen and spearmen, who were seen as reliable quality troops. The sergeant class were deemed to be 'worth half of a knight' in military value.

The office originated in medieval England to serve the sovereign in a police role, much like a bailiff in more recent times. Indeed, the sergeants-at-arms constitute the oldest royal bodyguard in England, dating from the time of King Richard I (around 1189) as a formed body. The title "sergeant-at-arms" appears during the crusades during the reign of King Philip II of France in 1192