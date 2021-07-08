Liberia: Vice President Taylor Launches Covid-19 Books Entitled 'The Unwelcome Stranger And the Unwelcome Stranger's Visit'

Monrovia — The two books were authored by Nawotene Diana and Beth Sycamore, edited by Drew Edwards, illustrated by Nandi Fernandez and forwarded by the Vice President who then launched them both in her office on Wednesday.

Several copies of both books will be distributed to various schools and women groups across the country at no cost.

The printing of these books were made possible through the kind sponsorship of Golden Veroleum Liberia LTD, NASSCORP, Office of the Vice President of Liberia, International Bank Liberia LTD, IRC, CEMENCO, IOM, and the Ministry of Education, all of whom had representatives attending the launching today.

These books are being distributed through Brenda Moore of Keep Liberia and the Ministry of Education.