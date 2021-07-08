Liberia: Vice President Taylor Launches Covid-19 Books Entitled 'The Unwelcome Stranger And the Unwelcome Stranger's Visit'

8 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The two books were authored by Nawotene Diana and Beth Sycamore, edited by Drew Edwards, illustrated by Nandi Fernandez and forwarded by the Vice President who then launched them both in her office on Wednesday.

Several copies of both books will be distributed to various schools and women groups across the country at no cost.

The printing of these books were made possible through the kind sponsorship of Golden Veroleum Liberia LTD, NASSCORP, Office of the Vice President of Liberia, International Bank Liberia LTD, IRC, CEMENCO, IOM, and the Ministry of Education, all of whom had representatives attending the launching today.

These books are being distributed through Brenda Moore of Keep Liberia and the Ministry of Education.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X