Liberian Youth Advocate Wants Due Process for Pre-Trial Detainees, Wrongfully Imprisoned Inmates

8 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Paynesville — Youth activist Fidelson Superguiti Saydyu has called on the judicial system to provide due process for detainees who are incarcerated with unaddressed cases.

Saydyu, a Liberian advocate in his quest to see those who have been placed behind bars for false accusation cases without redress, has launched a 'Say No to False Accusations, Address All Unaddressed Cases' campaign as his way of identifying with inmates that are imprisoned for undeserved reasons.

'For quite a while I have observed people have been place in jail for things they have not done and wasn't allowed to say anything before being imprisoned. I feel that is evil, and I want to be the voice for those that are in jail for unjustifiable reasons and who cases have not been addressed', Saydue said.

On Wednesday, he used the occasion marking his birthday to plead for inmates who have been imprisoned for years on false accusations at the Monrovia Central Prison and other prison compounds in Liberia to be released in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Fidel had earlier planned to assemble on the street to campaign on 7th July for those who are in jail without due process, but halted the campaign due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

He thanked his followers for the concern shown and assured them to be firm as he remains committed championing this cause in the interest of the prisoners with unaddressed cases to be released.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

