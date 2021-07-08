Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Leads Members of the Diplomatic Corps for Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

Monrovia — Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Foreign Affairs Minister has led members of the Diplomatic Mission in taking the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was administered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. The vaccine was administered to members of the international community and other top government officials.

"We are please this afternoon to complete the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. We are happy that we are in the number of history-making not because we have taken the dose so much but that we can lead the members of the International Community and Liberians in terms of taking the vaccine," Minister Kemayah said.

He added: "We want to use this occasion to call on all Liberians, wherever they are to sign up for their vaccine. It is a volunteer. While it is not mandatory, it is a decision on your part to take it. We think it is important, it is lifesaving, COVID-19 is a reality, and it is in Liberia just as it is in the rest of the World. The best that we can do is a preventive control. With the vaccine, he minimizes the risk of COVID-19."

Minister Kemayah says despite he has been vaccinated the second time, he remains aware of the risk adding that he will continue to carry himself as if he had not been vaccinated.

He called on those who have been vaccinated to adhere to the health protocol put in place -whether at the place of work or outside of the place of work. The Foreign Affairs Minister said it is important that people adhere to the health protocol to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"It is not a blank check for you to engage in activities or actions to make you more vulnerable to contracting the virus. We want to ensure all Liberian and residents within the territorial border of Liberia that the government remains resolute and ever determined to ensure that CONVID-19 is kicked out of Liberia," he said.

Also speaking, the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, the Guinean Ambassador, El Hadji Abdoulaye Doré praised the government of Liberia for allowing them to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are very happy because this injection will protest us -all of us, we and our families," Ambassador Dore said.