Liberia: Knuckles' Family Clarifies Evelyn's Death - Says She Died of Kidney Failure, Not Covid-19

8 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The Knuckles' family have clarified that their relative Madam Hawa-Ellen Knuckles did not die from coronavirus as it's being rumored following her death three days ago.

The family termed as erroneous rumors that Madam Knuckles died of the virus.

Madam Knuckles, proprietress of Evelyn's Restaurant in Sinkor, passed away on Monday, July 5th due to kidney failure at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital, according to the family.

The family said prior to her death, Madam Knuckles was diagnosed with sepsis (bacterial infection in the blood) and kidney malfunction, conditions that were aggravated by other pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

During that time, the family said, Madam Knuckles had taken her Covid-19 test on June 29, 2021 and that result was negative.

'As required by the Ministry of Health, the body was tested again on the morning of July 6, 2021 before being released to the funeral home. That test was also negative and the body was released to the family and funeral home,' the family added.

The family, however, encouraged all Liberians to adhere to the Ministry of Health's protocols and 'do what they can to keep their families safe, not just from COVID, but from other illnesses as well.

The family also announced that the restaurant would be closed to the public for a week and reopen on Monday, July 12 as 'a sign of respect for the fallen proprietress.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X