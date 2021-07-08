Liberia: Knuckles' Family Clarifies Evelyn's Death - Says She Died of Kidney Failure, Not Covid-19

Monrovia — The Knuckles' family have clarified that their relative Madam Hawa-Ellen Knuckles did not die from coronavirus as it's being rumored following her death three days ago.

The family termed as erroneous rumors that Madam Knuckles died of the virus.

Madam Knuckles, proprietress of Evelyn's Restaurant in Sinkor, passed away on Monday, July 5th due to kidney failure at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital, according to the family.

The family said prior to her death, Madam Knuckles was diagnosed with sepsis (bacterial infection in the blood) and kidney malfunction, conditions that were aggravated by other pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

During that time, the family said, Madam Knuckles had taken her Covid-19 test on June 29, 2021 and that result was negative.

'As required by the Ministry of Health, the body was tested again on the morning of July 6, 2021 before being released to the funeral home. That test was also negative and the body was released to the family and funeral home,' the family added.

The family, however, encouraged all Liberians to adhere to the Ministry of Health's protocols and 'do what they can to keep their families safe, not just from COVID, but from other illnesses as well.

The family also announced that the restaurant would be closed to the public for a week and reopen on Monday, July 12 as 'a sign of respect for the fallen proprietress.