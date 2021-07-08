Egypt: PM Receives Report On Citizens' Complaints in June

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Sunday received a report on citizens' complaints registered with the Cabinet's ombudsman office during the month of June.

Director of the ombudsman office Tareq el Refaei, who prepared the report, stated that some 103,000 complaints and pleas had been received during June, adding that 98,000 of them had been revised.

About 78,000 grievances were referred to bodies concerned, while 20,000 others were shelved, Refaei said.

The office is currently examining 5,000 more complaints to take necessary action, he noted.

Refaei made it clear that 67 percent of the complaints were filed against ministries, while 24 percent were against city halls and 7 percent against other parties, he wrote in his report.

Ten ministries received and handled the complaints, Refaei said, citing those of manpower, health, social solidarity, education, housing, interior, supply, communications, electricity and petroleum.

The governorates of Cairo, Giza, Daqahliya, Alexandria, Menufiya, Sharqiya, Qalyoubiya, Behaira and Gharbiya also received the requests and pleas, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

