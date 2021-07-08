Egypt, Iraq Confer On Fields of Employment, Training

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan conferred with Iraqi Labor Minister Adel al Rikabi on means to boost cooperation in the fields of employment, vocational training and disabled care in addition to benefiting from Egypt's pioneering experience in the field of digital transformation.

Saafan asserted the readiness of his ministry to cooperate with Iraq in all the issues related to exchanging expertise between both sides in the different domains and activating memorandums of understanding.

According to a statement of the ministry on Thursday, Saafan pointed out to the importance of the small projects in Iraq as they are considered the drastic solution to the problems of employment to transfer the country to a better condition.

Saafan asserted the success of the ministry in vocational training as it owns 38 centers for vocational training and 27 mobile training units that will be increased to 57 units covering all over Egypt.

Meanwhile, Rikabi asserted the depth of Egyptian-Iraqi ties, lauding the efforts exerted by the Egyptian state recently and the strength of its economy in face of crises.

Rikabi lauded the efforts exerted by the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower in the different domains.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

