Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Adopted Pro-Women Policies Over Covid-19 Repercussions‎

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Egypt was keen to give due attention to women while drawing up its policies on handling the coronavirus crisis.

He said this was manifested in promoting women social protection services, enhancing measures for protecting women against violence and developing financial and economic policies to empower women economically and create jobs for irregular female workers.

Sisi made the remarks on Thursday July, 8th, 2021 during the opening of the 8th ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on women at Masa conference hall in the New Administrative Capital. OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen attended the event alongside Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and top state officials.

Sisi added that Egypt spared no effort to offer technical and logistic support since putting into effect the charter of the "Women Development Organization" until starting its work.

He said the OIC is a key platform for promoting women's role in the Islamic world, highlighting the progress realized in most of countries with regard to gender equality.

Sisi said women are the most affected by crises and despite the progress realized in the field of women empowerment, there is still more to be done for women to enjoy their proper position in communities.

The ministerial conference will witness the launch of the Women Development Organization, the first international organization within the OIC framework to promote and protect women's rights and improve their conditions in all member states of the Islamic organization .

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urged all countries, which did not yet join the Women Development Organization (WDO) to join it in order to achieve a "quantum leap" in different work fields to serve issues of women.

Sisi said Egypt will focus in the coming two years on two main issues; namely economic empowerment of women as a bedrock for development as well as ditching the negative impact of terrorism and extremism on women.

The president added the session's rubric "preserving gender equality and empowering women" in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic emanates from keenness that our agency runs in tandem with contemporary developments worldwide.

Sisi confirmed the conference is mainly aiming at achieving progress and prosperity in Islamic countries, which, he said can only be achieved by realizing a genuine empowerment of women on all walks of life.

Women empowerment is the "password" behind building strong civilizations, Sisi said.

"It has become a duty to give women a full opportunity to participate in all fields in our nations," added Sisi.

In conclusion, Sisi is looking forward the conference will come up with decisions that would achieve required progress for women in the Islamic world.

MENA