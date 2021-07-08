Nigeria: Entrepreneur Partners African University to Offer 100% Scholarship to Nigerians

8 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jacob Ajom

Multi award-winning Nigerian entrepreneur, author and coach, Melody Fidel have partnered with an African University, Leadpreneur Academy based in Benin Republic to offer 100 percent tuition-free scholarship to Nigerians.

In a groundbreaking ambassadorial endorsement, Melody Fidel and Leadpreneur Academy will team up to provide qualitative education and skills empowerment to Nigerians to study at the prestigious Benin Republic University at 100 percent tuition-free.

Both Leadpreneur Academy and Melody Fidel are combining several years of social entrepreneurship training, digital skills training, leadership and information communication skills to provide educational entrepreneurship pathways to Nigerians aimed at nation building.

According to the social entrepreneur, it is important to complement the effort of the government in the educational sector by providing relevant opportunities to deserving and talented Nigerians to acquire core knowledge that are relevant for the daunting task of nation building in this 21st century.

The 100 percent tuition-free scholarship provides several opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths to acquire necessary knowledge and education skills to contribute to the development of Nigerian society in the long run.

Fidel explained that "I have always been a champion of the Nigerian youth because of the enormity of her potentials.

"This is an exciting deal for me collaborating with Leadpreneur Academy, a top tier institution in Benin Republic not only to bring qualitative educational and skills empowerment to Nigerians but at 100 percent tuition-free as well."

In his statement, the Academic Director, Leadpreneur Academy, Henry Okooboh mentioned the importance of the collaboration with the Nigerian entrepreneur which provides a rare platform for Nigerians to acquire knowledge and grow.

"We are super excited by this collaboration. This is a great opportunity for talented Nigerians to receive 100 percent tuition-free scholarship to acquire 21st century-compliant knowledge.

"These include digital skills, entrepreneurship, leadership core values, artificial intelligence and management pre-requisites amongst many others at Leapreneur Academy, an accredited institution that has continued to churn out graduates who are poised to shape the present and future," Okooboh emphasised.

Leadpreneur Academy established over five years ago provides qualitative undergraduate, postgraduate and professional training education tailored toward solving the challenges in Africa.

