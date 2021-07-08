Southern Africa: Cosafa Cup 2021 - Mozambique & Madagascar - Media Packs

4 July 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Mozambique and Madagascar have proven great competitors in the COSAFA Cup down the years, though both are still waiting for their first trophy win.

They will each hope that comes this year in what could be one of the more open regional championships in recent years, with many teams brining experimental squads.

Ahead of their 2021 showing at the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18, we have put together all the facts and figures on their history in the competition.

Every match, every scorer, winning and losing streaks, and their record against each opponent since the competition was first played in 1997.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

