Southern Africa: Cosafa Cup 2021 - Mozambique & Madagascar - Media Packs

Mozambique and Madagascar have proven great competitors in the COSAFA Cup down the years, though both are still waiting for their first trophy win.

They will each hope that comes this year in what could be one of the more open regional championships in recent years, with many teams brining experimental squads.

Ahead of their 2021 showing at the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18, we have put together all the facts and figures on their history in the competition.

Every match, every scorer, winning and losing streaks, and their record against each opponent since the competition was first played in 1997.