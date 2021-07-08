Nigeria: Bandits Attack Another Kaduna Community, Abduct Many People

8 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

An unspecified number of people have been abducted in Anguwan Gimbiya, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The incident has resulted in protest by hundreds of residents of the area who blocked the road along Sabon Tasha area of the metropolis.

Five houses were said to have been attacked during the attack.

A resident of the community said the bandits stormed the community at about 11 pm on Wednesday, wielding sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically.

"There was nothing anybody could do because they were carrying very sophisticated weapons and they were many.

"We don't know the number of people that were kidnapped yet, but many people were taken away", a resident said.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command could not immediately confirm the incident when contacted, but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in Sabon Tasha and get back.

On Monday, bandits invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, and abducted 121 students who are still in captivity.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X