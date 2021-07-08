Nigeria: Bandits Attack Another Kaduna Community, Abduct Many People

An unspecified number of people have been abducted in Anguwan Gimbiya, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The incident has resulted in protest by hundreds of residents of the area who blocked the road along Sabon Tasha area of the metropolis.

Five houses were said to have been attacked during the attack.

A resident of the community said the bandits stormed the community at about 11 pm on Wednesday, wielding sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically.

"There was nothing anybody could do because they were carrying very sophisticated weapons and they were many.

"We don't know the number of people that were kidnapped yet, but many people were taken away", a resident said.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command could not immediately confirm the incident when contacted, but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in Sabon Tasha and get back.

On Monday, bandits invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, and abducted 121 students who are still in captivity.

Details later...