Nigeria: Senate Defies Opposition, Begins Screening of Onochie, Other INEC Commissioner-Nominees

8 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has defied protests from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, civil society groups, others and begun the screening of Lauretta Onochie as one of the National Commissioners of INEC.

Onochie is the Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator Kabiru Gaya(APC, Kano South) led Committee has just begun the screening.

Others to be screened are Professor Mohammed Sani, Professor Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti; Saidu Ahmad, Jigawa; Professor Muhammad Kallah, Katsina; Dr Baba Bila, North-East, and Professor Sani Adam, North-Central.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie is already in the Senate waiting to be screened.

Recall that the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had last week stormed the National Assembly with other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, to protest Onochie's nomination.

The leadership of the opposition PDP who defied the rain, had described Onochie as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who should not be saddled with such a very sensitive position as she might compromise to the detriment of democracy and the country.

Secondus, the PDP NWC members and supporters stormed the MOPOL Gate of the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 30, to kick against Onochie's nomination.

