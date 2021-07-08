Nigeria: Court Warns ICPC Against Delaying Ex-JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde's Trial

8 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The judge gave the warning following the inability of ICPC to produce Mr Ojerinde in court 40 minutes after the case was called.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, warned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) its manner of handling the prosecution of Dibu Ojerinde, a former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Obiora Egwuatu gave the warning following the inability of ICPC to produce Mr Ojerinde in court 40 minutes after the case was called.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ojerinde, who is being prosecuted by the ICPC, is the sole defendant in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/21.

The ICPC said that the former chief executive officer allegedly committed multiple frauds, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

NAN also reports that the court had, on July 6, rejected the defendant's bail plea after taking his plea on the 18-count charge preferred against him by the anti-corruption commission bordering on abuse of office and fraud to the tune of N5 billion.

The rejection followed the argument of prosecuting counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, that his application for a "temporary bail" was unknown to the law.

The court then ordered the former JAMB registrar to be remanded in a correctional centre. He was remanded in Suleja Prison.

Thursday's hearing

When the matter was called on Thursday, Mr Shogunle apologised to the court, that the officers of the Suleja Correctional Centre were yet to bring him to the court due to the distance and the traffic congestion along the road.

He prayed the court to stand down the matter for about 30 minutes or an hour.

Defence lawyer, Peter Olorunnisola, did not oppose the request and the judge stood down the matter for other cases to be heard.

However, after taking other matters scheduled for the day, the judge asked if Mr Ojerinde had been produced, but Mr Shogunle gave a negative answer.

The judge, who was unhappy over the development, said, "I don't take this. Maybe if you are not ready to prosecute the matter you should let us know. Court sits by 9 a.m. Let this be the last time you will be doing this."

The judge then rose and entered his chamber.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

