Uganda: Masindi RDC Survives Assassination in Office

8 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ismail Bategeka

Police in Masindi are holding a man who attempted to assassinate the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Rose Kirabira in her office on Wednesday evening.

An eyewitness, Mr Kenneth Tumusiime, told Daily Monitor that a knife-wielding suspect identified as a 38-year-old male resident of Wakiso District reportedly disguised as an investor from Kampala to access Ms Kirabira's office.

"He came asking for Ms Rose Nalongo Kirabira at the Masindi RDC block claiming to be a local investor. He removed a knife from an envelope and hid it in his waist while entering the RDC's Office," he narrated.

Mr Tumusime says he watched the suspect from a distance and "immediately informed the RDC's secretary and security who searched the suspect and found him with a knife."

Upon survival, RDC Kirabira told Daily Monitor that the suspect would have easily killed her.

"When my secretary was alerted that the man had a knife, she ran out and alerted my body guard. The suspect had a knife hidden in the envelope instead of documents. Given opportunity to reach me, he would have killed me silently," she said.

Ms Kirabira expressed concern that similar attacks might continue with intent to eliminate RDCs across the country.

"May be they are targeting all the RDCs in the country. The good news is that God has saved me, but I'm asking the government to handle the suspect with an iron hand so as to get others," she said.

The Albertine Region police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza confirmed the arrest of the suspect who is currently detained at Masindi Central Police Station.

"Yes he was arrested from the RDC's office. Police has not yet established the cause of the action but we are still investigating," Mr Hakiza said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X