Uganda: Crocodile Kills 14-Year-Old Boy in Kaberamaido

A 14-year-old boy, who had gone on a lone fishing expedition on Lake Kyoga in Kaberamaido District, was on Sunday devoured by a crocodile. The reptile is said to have plucked the boy identified as Okello from the boat on Sunday near Okile Landing Site.

The grandfather, Mr Augustine Ojok, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the crocodile mauled the boy and only left small body parts.

"The search team managed to find the body without the stomach, and one hand," he said.

Mr Ojok said Okello often went with other children to the lake shores but wondered why he went alone to fish this time round.

Mr Robert Ekadu, the chairperson of Asana Village, where the incident happened, said many young boys are increasingly sneaking into the water to fish, which he said is very risky.

"The crocodiles are very hostile nowadays yet the little children, most of whom are home because of the Covid-19 lockdown, are happy being in the waters," he said.

Mr Isaac Engwau Okello, the Okile Sub-county chairperson, said the area is crocodile-infested, and urged the residents to remain vigilant.

"We have always asked parents to keep children who are below 18 years old out of the lake but it seems they are not so vigilant," he said.

The district police commander, Mr Brain Tumukunde, confirmed the incident, and said they will get in touch with Uganda Wildlife Authority to try to relocate the crocodiles from the area.

Many villages around lakes and other water bodies in Uganda are experiencing increased crocodile attacks due to climate change and encroachment by residents.