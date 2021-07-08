Uganda: Crocodile Kills 14-Year-Old Boy in Kaberamaido

8 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Emmanuel Eumu

A 14-year-old boy, who had gone on a lone fishing expedition on Lake Kyoga in Kaberamaido District, was on Sunday devoured by a crocodile. The reptile is said to have plucked the boy identified as Okello from the boat on Sunday near Okile Landing Site.

The grandfather, Mr Augustine Ojok, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the crocodile mauled the boy and only left small body parts.

"The search team managed to find the body without the stomach, and one hand," he said.

Mr Ojok said Okello often went with other children to the lake shores but wondered why he went alone to fish this time round.

Mr Robert Ekadu, the chairperson of Asana Village, where the incident happened, said many young boys are increasingly sneaking into the water to fish, which he said is very risky.

"The crocodiles are very hostile nowadays yet the little children, most of whom are home because of the Covid-19 lockdown, are happy being in the waters," he said.

Mr Isaac Engwau Okello, the Okile Sub-county chairperson, said the area is crocodile-infested, and urged the residents to remain vigilant.

"We have always asked parents to keep children who are below 18 years old out of the lake but it seems they are not so vigilant," he said.

The district police commander, Mr Brain Tumukunde, confirmed the incident, and said they will get in touch with Uganda Wildlife Authority to try to relocate the crocodiles from the area.

Many villages around lakes and other water bodies in Uganda are experiencing increased crocodile attacks due to climate change and encroachment by residents.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X