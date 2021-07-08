Africa: Restoring Our Earth - Africa's Regenerative Strategies Crucial to Address the Climate Crisis

analysis

Unlike military threats, which are deliberate, tangible, predictable and require an immediate (and specific) response, climate change is diffused, transboundary, intractable, irreducible and occurs over long time scales. As a result, African policymakers tend to treat the former as high politics and environmental issues as low politics.

Dr Ekeminiabasi Eyita-Okon is a postdoctoral research Fellow at the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

As policymakers at all levels of governance grapple with ecological crises characterised by the climate crisis and the loss of Earth's biodiversity, the 2021 World Environment Day theme Restoring our Earth was a call to action on the need to adopt regenerative strategies in addressing these challenges.

The theme challenges the notion that adaptation and mitigation are the only means to avert the climate crisis. Yet, it emphasises natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovation in restoring the world's ecosystems and forests, conserving and replenishing soils, restoring and preserving wildlife populations and ridding the world's oceans of plastic.

Thus, regeneration entails "replenishing" or "restoring" what has been lost in the pursuit of economic growth and development. For Africa, adopting regenerative strategies is imperative to its quest for sustainable development, human security and avoiding immediate...