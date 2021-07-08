Tanzania: Crdb Simbanking Grows By 20 Pc

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

CRDB Bank said yesterday Sim Banking transactions and other related services increase by 20 per cent in the last month. The transaction increased after the introduction of the "SimBanking Mzigo Promosheni," campaign last month where some 30,000 customers are now using the SimBanking App.

CRDB's Head of Consumer Banking Stephen Adili said the campaign bore fruits since the use of SimBanking service increased due to customer awareness and convenience in accessing other bank's facilities.

"The campaign aims to encourage customers to create a culture of using digital systems including SimBanking to conduct their transactions," Mr Adili said when handing over a car, Toyota IST, to a first winner at Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair. Mr Adili said the first winner for June, Kevin Ngao, won after making many transactions using the Sim Banking App.

The bank has so far issued 15m/- for 500 winners. Also, the lender has been issuing 100,000/- to customers with a lot of transactions per day.

Mr Ngao is a month overall winner and yesterday drive away with a light-green metallic Toyota IST. During the campaign, Mr Adili said, the bank also provides education to its customers on the use of SimBanking service where customers have also been asked questions through social media and radio and won a prize of 30,000/-.

The June winner, Mr Ngao, said the secret of his victory was to create a culture of using SimBanking to conduct transactions.

"I enjoy doing transactions through improved SimBanking, it has become much easier and much cheaper to use," Mr Ngao said jovially.

The transaction available on SimBanking include withdrawal money from ATM and CRDB Wakala without debut card, send and receiving money from other online payments, pay taxes and insurance services.

CRDB's Business Manager for Eastern Zone asked others to continue using SimBanking services to not only stand the chance of winning but also receives much knowledge on online banking services.

