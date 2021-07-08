Tanzania: Dangote Cement Eyes Factory Expansion

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

DANGOTE Cement in Tanzania has said the expansion of the existing factory may take place in response to the fast growing cement market in the country.

This was said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday by the Mtwarabased Dangote Cement Factory Chief Executive Officer Abdullahi Baba said at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

"We have come a long way and right now we are doing one production line and as volume increases due and the market develops, the expansion of the existing plant may take place. This is because we have been well received in the market," he said.

He said the production capacity of the Mtwara plant (with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes) has increased to meet the needs of the Tanzania and export market.

He thanked the government and its people for continue to put enabling environment for the factory investment by being involved in the implementation of massive infrastructure projects.

"As we are all aware of the ongoing infrastructure projects development in the country and we are glad to be part of this endeavour," he said, adding "We promise that we will not disappoint the government and its people because we are not here to reap and runaway but here to stay," He said the future is looking bright supported by the friendly relations that exist between the investor, the government and the people of this country.

"We are proud to investing in Mtwara Region which is a very remote region but the idea was to go to places where other investors are afraid to go," he noted.

He also thanked their distributors, dealers and consumers for their continued support and using Dangote cement in the market.

"Our journey is yet to start as our distributors, dealers and consumers should be ready for something big to come as our volume is increasing to meet the increasing demand of the Tanzania market," he said.

