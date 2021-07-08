Tanzania: Bashungwa Lauds Tz Film Promotion

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa has commended MultiChoice Tanzania in promoting the film industry here in the country.

Minister Bashungwa said this when he met with DSTV officials in Dar es Salaam to strengthen relations between the Ministry and the company during his work visit.

Minister Bashungwa noted that DSTV Tanzania has been at the forefront to support the Film Industry through their Channels, such as Maisha Magic Bongo. He also stressed that promoting Tanzanian film and content strengthens home-made arts work and boosts national revenue.

During the visit, Minister Bashungwa was accompanied by the Director of Art Development Emmanuel Ishengoma and the Executive Secretary of Tanzania Film Board Kiago Kilonzi.

"I congratulate DSTV for being at the forefront of promoting our art. Considering you have put Maisha Magic Bongo channel for Tanzanian films and dramas only, our artists are highly benefited. This has made most youths to get employment and where many are self-employed known as writers of Bills, photographers and artists this is all due to DSTV providing an opportunity for our artists to showcase their work"said Bashungwa.

Other than employing, Bashungwa added that the company has promoted the Kiswahili language in Africa and the world. Moreover during the meeting, DSTV CEO Jacqueline Woiso thanked Minister Bashungwa for visiting their office where she asked Bashungwa to help in finding solution to the challenges in the sector including the issue of free Tanzanian Channels as it is a major obstacle for them to find customers; Minister Bashungwa promised to solve the challenge.