Tanzania: World Superstars Brighten Tourism

VAST tourist attractions found in Tanzania have continued to lure world's megastars of sports and entertainment to visit Tanzania. This week it was the Belgian national team and Crystal Palace FC striker Christian Benteke who toured the country accompanied with his son and had picked Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Arusha as his destination.

The striker was part of Belgian national team squad that played in the Euro 2020 tournament, where his squad extended to the quarter-finals.

They were knocked out of the competitions by Italy after conceding a 2-1 defeat. This was confirmed by the Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism through their official Instagram account, where they posted a picture of Benteke at Ngorongoro Conservation Area entries and captioned: "Christian Benteke is in Tanzania for a break, he visited the Ngorongoro Conservation Area to see the richness of the attractions available in the world famous park."

"The arrival of the Belgium international player is due to the fast growing tourism in the country which continues to emphasize that Tanzania is safe for tourism activities for foreigners." Other than Benteke, this year the French national team and Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho came to Tanzania on May 26th for a 10-day break with his family and they visited Serengeti National Park, the Maasai Senate Village, Ngorongoro Crater Park and Zanzibar Islands.

On May 31 Sakho and his wife met with Zanzibar's President, Hussein Mwinyi at State House, Zanzibar. President Mwinyi said he was delighted to meet the two and promised to cooperate with Sakho to establish youth football academy to give chance for Tanzania kids develop their talents.

On his visit the centre-back had the chance to accept the request by the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) as the Voluntary Tourism ambassador.

In June this year, there was another visit from an Argentine and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi who toured the country with his wife Wanda Nara at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

These three are among the latest footballers who opt to sample Tanzania while on holiday. This is a continuation of the arrival of celebrities in the country, where in 2017 David Beckham came to the country and visited the Serengeti National Park in Arusha.

Beckham is well known for his outstanding performance when he served England national team, Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG. Separate from football players, Will Smith an American film actor and his family visited the Serengeti National Park four years ago. On the visit they were alongside an American model Chanel Iman.