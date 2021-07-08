Tanzania: Steel Industries Meet Health, Safety Standards

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE government has been satisfied with improvements of infrastructures for health and safety in steel industries in the Coast Region. The improvements were in the wake of directives that the government issued last May after an accident occurred in one of the steel industries, Fujian Hexiangwang, killing two people.

After the accident, the government, through the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), swiftly ordered the closure of the factory and deployed a team of experts to investigate the incident.

After the investigation, the government came up with some directives to the factory which meant to improve infrastructures for health and safety at workplaces.

As the industry continued to improve the infrastructures, the government allowed it to resume operations after observing some improvements.

On Tuesday this week, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability), Ms Jenista Mhagama made another follow up to see further developments in the implementation of the directives.

"I am very pleased to see improvements as per directives given by our experts. I have learnt that the industry has implemented the directives by 70 per cent. However, still, there are issues that we still want them to do to continue improving the infrastructures, including installing facility for controlling smokes to protect environment and health of workers," she noted.

Apart from Fujian Hexiangwang , Ms Mhagama also visited Lodhia Group of Companies. She was impressed to learn that the industry uses high tech to produce rare steels with 40 millimetres width that is also sold outside the country.

The minister however told the factory to have machinery for carrying scraps to the smelter for being smelted. The minister was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the OSHA, Ms Khadija Mwenda, who said the authority usually makes follow-ups of its directives at workplaces to control accidents.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Lodhia Group of Companies, Mr Salesh Pandit, thanked the government for giving advice that aimed at bringing betterment for investment and rights for workers.

Mr Pandit admitted that they had many challenges on safety and health at the workplace but advice given by government experts helped the industry to improve.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X