Tanzania: Temesa Officials Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct

WORKS and Transport Deputy Minister Mwita Waitara has suspended four employees of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Services Agency (TEMESA) at Nyamisati port in Kibiti District to pave way for investigation over various allegations leveled against them.

The deputy minister who was on official tour at the port, which is mainly used for ships and ferries plying between Mafia Island and Kibiti District in Coast region, also ordered transfer of an official of the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) who is in charge of revenue collection at the port, Mr Novatus Petro.

"My decision is that the four employees of TEMESA, who are responsible for managing daily activities of the ferry are suspended and a probe committee formed to investigate raised accusations for further actions," Mr Waitara said

He insisted that the government was investing a lot of money in various projects like construction of Nyamisati port and ferries with the intention of easing movements of people and goods; therefore, it will not tolerate seeing incompetent and underperforming employees being a setback.

Mr Waitara condemned laziness and causing unnecessary conflicts with residents of Mafia Islands and those of Kibiti district.

The suspended TEMESA employees include Mr Idd Sugura, the ferry supervisor, Ms Wemael Kihangi, revenue officer and Tryphone Kizee and another person who was only identified by one name ofMaleko.

The deputy minister also warned the ferry captain, Mr Habib Mbarouk against the tendency of abusing passengers, telling him to change or face disciplinary measures.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Mafia constituency, Mr Omary Kipanga complained to the deputy minister that ferry operators were acting like demigods before passengers, delaying journeys with no specific system of purchasing tickets and boarding the ferry.

Nyamisati Port was constructed by the government through TPA and the ferries used to ship people and goods are run by TEMESA.

The port transports an average of 200 passengers a day and 67 tonnes of cargo