Tanzania: Young Africans, Azam Media Strike 41bn/ - Content Sharing Deal

Young African Sports Club have signed a 41bn/- content sharing deal with Dar es Salaam based Azam Media Limited.

After the Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions, the Dar es Salaam based club will walk away with 34bn/- in a 10-year period.

The contract was signed in Dar es Salaam, Thursday morning whereby Chief Executive Officer Tido Mhando and Young Africans Chairman Mshindo Msolla represented Azam Media Group and Young Africans SC respectively.

Apart from the deal, the media company has already signed a 10-year television rights deal worth 225.6bn/- with the Tanzania's Football Federation (TFF)