Tanzania: Young Africans, Azam Media Strike 41bn/ - Content Sharing Deal

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Young African Sports Club have signed a 41bn/- content sharing deal with Dar es Salaam based Azam Media Limited.

After the Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions, the Dar es Salaam based club will walk away with 34bn/- in a 10-year period.

The contract was signed in Dar es Salaam, Thursday morning whereby Chief Executive Officer Tido Mhando and Young Africans Chairman Mshindo Msolla represented Azam Media Group and Young Africans SC respectively.

Apart from the deal, the media company has already signed a 10-year television rights deal worth 225.6bn/- with the Tanzania's Football Federation (TFF)

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X