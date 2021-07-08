Tanzania: Innovation Centres Provide Jobs to 600 Youths

AT least 94 small companies have been set up that provided direct employment to about 600 youth as a result of the establishment of the state of the art innovation centers.

This was stated yesterday by The Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako a celebration of Science, Technology and Innovation Day (STI), held in Dar es Salaam recently.

Prof Ndalichako said many innovators had gone through major challenges in the empowerment stages including failing to obtain permits to continue doing their business from the relevant authorities. Prof Ndalichako said innovation was a very important tool and catalyst for rapid development in the sector and social services and productive sectors if they can be used effectively.

She recognised the importance and contribution of innovation and technology in facilitating the effective implementation of various economic and social activities.

"In recent years we have witnessed how science, technology and innovation revolutionised various sectors such as the information industry, trade industry and social services," she said.

Innovation also enables economic growth for example we have witnessed a change in financial services. You can get services through your mobile even at night when it comes to any challenges. Before it was a long way to go to the bank and do the paperwork but now technology has simplified.

She said technology has also helped in electronic systems on the part of the government in revenue collection that reduced queue on government payment and also facilitated various customer services.

"If you want to buy electricity or water bills you can do it via your phone, even on payment for plots. These days you use the internet smoothly and you get a title deed quickly so technology has made things easier. There is no longer a process to get plots at the land ministry or municipality," she said.

She noted that her ministry planned to ensure the contribution of science, technology and innovation increases further in increasing productivity in industrial and rural production, market exploration and various commercial opportunities and solutions to economic and social challenges.

The Director General of the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Dr Amos Nungu, mentioned that some of the challenges for designers were the demise of businesses they set up due to lack of capital while others introduced other innovations.

He said another challenge was the government had invested in young people lacking the qualifications that were needed by invest