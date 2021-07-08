Tanzania: Exploit Opportunities At Mwanza-Isaka SGR - RC

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula, in Mwanza

MWANZA region has embarked on public awareness campaign on the on-going Mwanza-Isaka Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, seeking citizens' cooperation and exposing the available investment opportunities to investors.

Cargo-sheds installation at Fella, a starting point of the SGR, is among the available investment opportunities to investors, Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel said on Tuesday, during the campaign launch event.

"Prospective investors should now approach and negotiate with residents around Fella, to have plots to set up their investments. There are also lots of opportunities for small entrepreneurs, including food and drinks services throughout the project," said the RC.

The 3.0617tri/- and 341 kilometres project is set to provide over 10,000 direct jobs to locals.

He added that Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) experts are currently on survey to establish the number of people who will be involved in compensation and the amount to be spent.

"The campaign therefore, is composed of experts from different departments of the TRC, such as environment, compensation and proper land use, as well as railway safety and security," said Eng Gabriel.

Mwanza-Isaka SGR Project Manager, Machibya Masanja said that over 80 percent of the railway corridor has already been identified, with compensation already on progress.

He insisted that the project has lots of benefits to Tanzanians, especially skills and knowledge transfer from foreign experts to Tanzanians.

Given the fact that training to Tanzania is part of the project's contract, over 450 Tanzanian youths are set to benefit with such an agreement during Mwanza-Isaka (project) implementation.

Mwanza-Isaka construction is a fifth lot of the whole 1219 kilometres (Dar es Salaam Mwanza) SGR project. Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section covers 300 kilometres at the cost of 2.7tri/-, while Morogoro - Makutupora (Singida) covers 422 kilometres at a cost of 4.4tri/-.

"As the RC has just said, the areas with people and business interaction have been attended first in this project, that is why the third and fourth lots, which are Makutupora - Tabora and Tabora -Isaka respectively will be attended later," he said.

Mwanza-Isaka section is set to be completed within 36 months, after official inauguration by President SamiaSuluhu Hassan last month, affirmed the Project Manager.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X