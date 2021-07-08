Tanzania: Ministry Eyes Major Reforms

THE ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has innovated five pillars geared at expediting government's development strategies.

The pillars are envisaged to transform all sectors falling under the docket in order to ensure they contribute immensely to national development.

They include reaching out to its various stakeholders to address their challenges, doing institutional and administrative reforms and changing the mind-set among its officials and institutions.

Other pillars are supervising good governance within its sectors, construction of infrastructures for sports and arts and mobilizing resources.

The ministry unveiled the pillars during its meeting led by the Minister for the portfolio, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, through which participants deliberated on strategies for implementing the ministry's tasks for the next six months in order to bring big sectoral reforms.

MrBashungwa said the meeting was significant at reorganizing the ministry in order to ensure the sixth-phase government under President SamiaSuluhu Hassan attains its development goals.

He said his ministry will continue building a culture of convening and deliberating on strategies for developing all sectors, noting that those meetings were also part of making follow ups on implementation of directives from leaders and various activities of the ministry.

The minister pointed out that the ministry's innovation was commendable and puts the ministry at a good position to implement its strategies.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Hassan Abbasi, said the pillars are intended to help the ministry meet its objectives and bring positive changes within all its sectors.

On her part, Deputy Minister, Pauline Gekul, hailed the management for the good job and called for speedy implementation of the strategies for developing sport for women across the country.

During the meeting, several issues were discussed and resolved.