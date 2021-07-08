Tanzania: Ministry Eyes Major Reforms

8 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has innovated five pillars geared at expediting government's development strategies.

The pillars are envisaged to transform all sectors falling under the docket in order to ensure they contribute immensely to national development.

They include reaching out to its various stakeholders to address their challenges, doing institutional and administrative reforms and changing the mind-set among its officials and institutions.

Other pillars are supervising good governance within its sectors, construction of infrastructures for sports and arts and mobilizing resources.

The ministry unveiled the pillars during its meeting led by the Minister for the portfolio, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, through which participants deliberated on strategies for implementing the ministry's tasks for the next six months in order to bring big sectoral reforms.

MrBashungwa said the meeting was significant at reorganizing the ministry in order to ensure the sixth-phase government under President SamiaSuluhu Hassan attains its development goals.

He said his ministry will continue building a culture of convening and deliberating on strategies for developing all sectors, noting that those meetings were also part of making follow ups on implementation of directives from leaders and various activities of the ministry.

The minister pointed out that the ministry's innovation was commendable and puts the ministry at a good position to implement its strategies.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Hassan Abbasi, said the pillars are intended to help the ministry meet its objectives and bring positive changes within all its sectors.

On her part, Deputy Minister, Pauline Gekul, hailed the management for the good job and called for speedy implementation of the strategies for developing sport for women across the country.

During the meeting, several issues were discussed and resolved.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X