Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda's Birth Date to Be National Holiday in Zambia - Lungu

7 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Wednesday declared April 28 a national holiday in honour of founding president Kenneth Kaunda.

President Lungu made the declaration during the memorial service for Kaunda held at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in the upmarket area for the late statesman. Dr Kaunda died on June 17 this year, aged 97. He had been admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka and was being treated for pneumonia. He is scheduled to be buried Thursday.

Dr Kaunda was born on April 28, 1924 at Lubwa Mission, Chinsali District in the then Northern Rhodesia (current Zambia) to a reverend father and teacher mother who had migrated from neighbouring Nyasaland (current day Malawi).

During the memorial service on Wednesday, some roads were shut to facilitate movement of the cortege and the procession was broadcast live to enable more people follow as numbers were restricted due to Covid-19.

