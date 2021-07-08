South Africa: National School of Government Hosts Winter School for Members of the Executive

press release

Members of the Executive to reflect on the economy and governance in a winter school programme

The National School of Government is this week hosting the second cohort of the Economic Governance School for Members of the Executive, which is facilitated as a Winter School programme, running from 5 to 9 July 2021.

The Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MECs, Mayors, Members of Mayoral Committees have taken time off to reflect on how to improve the performance of the state and promote economic growth.

This innovative Economic Governance School is a seasonal initiative aimed at Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, Members of Executive Councils, Mayors and Members of Mayoral Committees, and was approved by Cabinet for implementation by the National School of Government (NSG).

Like the inaugural Economic Governance Spring School that was held in November 2020, the Winter School is arranged into five sub-themes, one for each of the five days of the programme. These are: Governance and Economic Growth; Development and the Global and Regional Economy; Fiscal and Monetary Policy Interventions; Building State Institutions as Instruments of Growth; and Leading Inclusive Growth.

The initial partnership for the design and delivery of the programme involves The NSG, the European Union (EU) and the WITS School of Governance where a depth of expertise is derived.

Participating Members of the Executive will be required to engage with academic literature and case studies on the significance of effective governance in promoting inclusive growth. They will be challenged to analyse and reflect on their own decisions in the portfolios they lead and the extent to which these can be characterised as manifestation of effective governance.

"The programme will enable Members of the Executive across the spheres to reflect and broaden perspectives on the critical topics as we work towards building a capable, developmental, ethical state and economic recovery", said the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu.

This programme is part of several learning engagements that The NSG is implementing in partnership with higher education institutions locally and internationally, targeting elected officials and public sector employees.

In compliance with lockdown alert level 4 regulations, the Winter School programme is facilitated virtually. Among the 40 participants in attendance are the following leaders from the three spheres of government:

Ms Patricia De Lille and Ms Noxolo Kiviet, respectively Minister and Deputy Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure.

Mr Ronald Lamola and Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, respectively Minister and Deputy Minister for Justice and Correctional Services.

Mr Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister for International Relations and Cooperation.

Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration

Ms Faith Mazibuko, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety.

Ms Thembisile Nkadimeng, Executive Mayor of Polokwane, and President of SALGA.

Ms Kenetswe Mosenogi, North West MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism.

Mr Mzimkhulu Thebolla, Executive Mayor of Msunduzi Municipality.

Mr Patrick Mabilo, Executive Mayor of Sol Plaatje Local Municipality together with Members of his Mayoral Committee.

Enquiries about the programme should be directed to:

The NSG Contact Centre:

E-mail: contactcentre@thensg.gov.za

Cell: 086 100 8326

Tel: 012 441 7000.

Khomotso Radebe

E-mail: khomotso.radebe@thensg.gov.za

Cell: 083 268 0219.