Zimbabwe: Zapu Mourns Struggle Stalwart Nkiwane

8 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU has described the late former ZIPRA commander, Abraham Dumezweni, as a liberator of the Southern African region.

Nkiwane died at the age of 93 Tuesday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was admitted for an undisclosed ailment.

Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa said the opposition party had been plunged into mourning following the death of Nkiwane.

"Zapu family has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of our elder comrade Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane. We have lost an international liberator for Southern Africa," said Maphosa.

The Zapu spokesperson said Nkiwane worked with ANC'S Umkhonto we Sizwe and Namibia's SWAPO.

Maphosa said soon after independence, Nkiwane and other senior Zapu leaders including, the late Zimbabwe Vice President Joshua Nkomo, and late Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa, were persecuted by the Zanu PF government.

"Soon after independence Nkiwane joined other Zapu leaders like Nkomo who were persecuted by the Zanu PF government for no other reason than that they stood against the disastrous policies which Zanu PF was pursuing, policies which have resulted in the parlous state the country is in," he said.

"He was a principled man to the core. Bra Nkie as we affectionately call in him in Zapu never wavered in his support for Zapu. He remained a dedicated member right up to his passing away."

Nkiwane is credited for being the first black man to smuggle arms of war into then Rhodesia, marking the beginning of what would be a protracted struggle for the country's liberation against an oppressive colonial regime.

The country gained its independence in 1980.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

